Three killed, 10 injured in Habiganj road crash

The deceased were identified as Manjila Begum, 45, Tanzila Begum, 35 and Shahinur Begum, 45 of Hossainpur village in Kishoreganj district.

Rakibul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bahubal Model Police Station, said the pick-up van with 15 devotees on board was heading towards the shrine of Hazrat Shahjalal(Rh) from Gobindapur village.