NCP's July March: Police vehicle torched in Gopalganj
A police vehicle was attacked and set on fire in Sadar upazila of Gopalganj on Wednesday, centering the "July March" of the National Citizen Party (NCP).
The incident took place in the Khatigar Charpara area on the Ulpur–Durgapur road of the upazila around 9:00 am, leaving three police members injured.
The injured are Ahmed Biswas, in-charge (IC) of Gopinathpur police outpost in Sadar upazila, and constables Kawsar and Minhaj. They were admitted to the 250-bed General Hospital in Gopalganj. Superintendent of Police (SP) Mizanur Rahman confirmed the matter.
SP Mizanur Rahman said, “We are yet to know who carried out the attack. Three police members were injured, and one vehicle was torched. The injured policemen underwent treatment at the hospital.”
NCP has been observing the ‘July March to build the nation’ programme since 1 July, marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising. The party held events in several districts as part of the month-long programme.
Today's march in Gopalganj is part of it.