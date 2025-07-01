1st year of July mass uprising
NCP begins July march with visit to Abu Sayeed’s grave
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has launched its ‘July march to build the nation’ programme marking the anniversary of the July mass uprising.
The programme began with a visit to the grave of Abu Sayeed, a martyr of the anti-discrimination student movement, in Babanpur Jafarpara village of Pirganj upazila in Rangpur around 10:30 am today, Tuesday.
On this occasion, NCP central leaders gathered at Babanpur Jafarpara village this morning. Party convenor Nahid Islam, member secretary Akhtar Hossain, chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, senior joint coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud, and senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara, among others, paid their respects at the grave. They later spoke to Abu Sayeed’s family members.
Following the visit to Abu Sayeed’s grave in Pirganj of Rangpur, the NCP will carry out a street rally and road march in Gaibandha.
The NCP is also scheduled to carry out a road march through Park Mor, Lalbagh, Shapla Square, and Jahaj Company Mor in Rangpur to hold a street rally at the Town Hall afterwards at 3:00 pm.
Earlier on Sunday, NCP convenor Nahid Islam officially announced the ‘July march to build the nation’ programme during a press conference at the party’s temporary central office in Banglamotor area of Dhaka.