Abu Sayeed Murder: ICT-2 issues arrest warrants for ex-VC, 25 others
The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Monday issued warrants for the arrest of 26 people, including Begum Rokeya University's former Vice Chancellor Hasibur Rashid, in the Abu Sayeed murder case.
The three-member tribunal, headed by its Chairman Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, passed the order after taking the charges against 30 accused into cognisance.
The formal charges were submitted to the tribunal in the morning.
Chief Prosecutor Advocate Md Tajul Islam read out the charges.
Former Rangpur Metropolitan Police Commissioner Moniruzzaman is also among those facing the arrest warrant, said sources at the court.
Four accused -- former proctor of Begum Rokeya University Shariful Islam, former assistant sub-inspector of police Amir Hossain, police constable Sujan Chandra Roy and Bangladesh Chhatra League leader Imran Chowdhury -- are currently behind bars in the case.
Earlier on 24 June, the investigation agency submitted its report to the prosecution along with the weapon used in the sensational murder.
According to the report, a total of 30 people were involved in the killing of Abu Sayeed during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement in 2024.
Abu Sayeed was shot dead on 16 July last year in front of Begum Rokeya University at Park Mor in Rangpur.