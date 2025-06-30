Abu Sayeed Murder: ICT-2 issues arrest warrants for ex-VC, 25 others

The International Crimes Tribunal-2 on Monday issued warrants for the arrest of 26 people, including Begum Rokeya University's former Vice Chancellor Hasibur Rashid, in the Abu Sayeed murder case.

The three-member tribunal, headed by its Chairman Justice Md Nazrul Islam Chowdhury, passed the order after taking the charges against 30 accused into cognisance.

The formal charges were submitted to the tribunal in the morning.

Chief Prosecutor Advocate Md Tajul Islam read out the charges.