Chattogram couple loses three daughters in 19 days

One after another of three daughters of cleaners Mithun and Arati passed away in front of the eyes of the couple from Chattogram in a span of just 19 days. The couple’s six-year-old third daughter, Happy Das, was the last to die while undergoing medical care at a hospital on Wednesday. The couple returned to Chattogram from Dhaka with the body of Happy Das. All their efforts went in vain.

This couple’s fight started on 20 June when their four daughters sustained burn injuries at their Budel Sebok Colony residence in Chattogram city. They took their daughters to hospitals in Chattogram and Dhaka. All their efforts ended with the death of Happy.