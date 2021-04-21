Imam sacked for FB status supporting Mamunul Haque

An imam in Dhunat of Bogura was sacked for his Facebook status favouring Hefazat-e-Islam’s joint secretary general Mamunul Haque, UNB reports.

On Tuesday afternoon, imam Murshidul Islam of Dhunat Upazila Health Complex Jame Masjid received a letter from mosque authorities in this regard.

Murshidul Islam was the imam of Dhunat Upazila Health Complex for about 12 years and lived with his family in the government quarters.

On 3 April, he posted a status supporting Mamunul Haque during the controversial incident at the Royal Resort in Narayanganj.