IMF forecasts 6.5pc growth for Bangladesh in 2022

The IMF forecasted that the Bangladesh economy will grow at 7.1 per cent in the year 2026.

The report said output worldwide is expected to grow 5.9 per cent this year, only slightly lower that projected in July, before slowing to 4.9 per cent in 2022.

AFP adds: the ongoing hit from the Covid-19 pandemic and the failure to distribute vaccines worldwide is worsening the economic divide and darkening prospects for developing nations, the IMF said Tuesday.