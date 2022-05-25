Important diagnostic tools out of order

Patients have been suffering immensely as 15 very important diagnostic equipment are out of order at Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital in Barishal.

The patients are spending more money and time as they are forced to go to the private diagnostic centres that have cropped up within a quarter kilometre of the hospital.

While visiting the hospital on 18 and 19 May, such a gloomy picture was found there.

The hospital has two CT (computerised tomography) Scan machines but both of them are out of order since June 2020, said an official of the hospital’s administration.