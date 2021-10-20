Certain Iqbal Hossain kept holy Quran at puja mandap in Cumilla: Police

Police in Cumilla said they have identified the man, Iqbal Hossain, who had kept holy Quran at the puja mandap in Cumilla that triggered a series of communal violence in various parts of the country, leaving several people dead and scores injured.

Thirty-five-year-old Iqbal Hossain, son of Nur Ahmed Alam, is from Suzanagar area of Cumilla city.