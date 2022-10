A Jhenaidah court has sentenced a local Jamaat-e-Islami leader to 17 years in jail in a case filed under the Arms Control Act, UNB reports.

Judge Md Nazimuddoula of the Jhenaidah Senior Special Tribunal Judge's Court passed the verdict on Tuesday. Convicted Muabia Hossain is the general secretary of the Jamaat-e-Islami's Kotchandpur upazila wing.

According to the prosecution, police arrested Muabia, also a former vice-chairman of Kotchandpur upazila parishad, from near the parishad office on 22 February, 2016.