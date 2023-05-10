Narayanganj re-rolling mill explosion: Death toll rises to 7

The death toll from the explosion at a re-rolling mill in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj rose to seven with the death of the last victim on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.
Md. Ibrahim, 35, who sustained 28 per cent burn, succumbed to his injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the morning, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.
Earlier, on 4 May, seven workers were injured in an explosion that took place at the mill when they were melting iron inside it in the afternoon.
One of the workers died on Thursday and three more succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Friday.
The deceased were identified as Sankar, 40, Elias Ali, 35, and Alamgir, 30, from Itna upazila I Kishoreganj and Noyon, 20, from Rajbari district.
Meanwhile, Golam Rabbani, 35, of Lalmonirhat district and Jewel Hossain, 25, died while undergoing treatment at the same hospitals on 6 May.
A three-member probe body has been formed to investigate into the explosion.