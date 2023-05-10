Narayanganj re-rolling mill explosion: Death toll rises to 7

The death toll from the explosion at a re-rolling mill in Rupganj upazila of Narayanganj rose to seven with the death of the last victim on Wednesday, reports news agency UNB.

Md. Ibrahim, 35, who sustained 28 per cent burn, succumbed to his injuries at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery in the morning, said inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH police outpost.