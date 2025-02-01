'My good father tortured to death'

After the joint forces were withdrawn, there was wailing at the home of the deceased Jubo Dal leader, Touhidul Islam, 40.

His body was brought back to his home around 8:00pm on Friday after an autopsy at the morgue of Comilla Medical College Hospital. The funeral prayer was scheduled for Saturday afternoon, and he was to be buried in the family graveyard.

Just six days ago, Touhidul's father, Mokhlesur Rahman, 85, passed away due to old age. His memorial service was arranged for Friday, but it ultimately didn’t take place due to Touhidul's death, which has disrupted everything.

No case has been filed in connection with Touhidul's death. Doctors and relatives have reported marks of torture on his body. However, the officer-in-charge of Cumilla Kotwali Model police station, Mohammad Mohinul Islam, claimed that there were no complaints from the family.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "The family has no complaints regarding Touhidul's death. We filed a general diary (GD), prepared a report on the body, and handed it over after the autopsy."