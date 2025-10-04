Islami Bank employees block highway in Chattogram, causing long tailbacks

Former and OSD (on special duty) employees of the Islami Bank Bangladesh blocked a major highway for nearly an hour in protest in Sitakunda of Chattogram.

The demonstration took place today, Saturday, near Faujdarhat Cadet College on the Dhaka–Chattogram highway. The blockade caused severe traffic congestion leaving drivers and passengers suffering in long tailbacks.

Eyewitnesses said that the dismissed and OSD employees of the Islami Bank first gathered in front of Faujdarhat Cadet College for a human chain around 10:45 am.