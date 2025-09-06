Islami Bank: Reason behind significant decline in profits

Islami Bank experienced a significant drop in profits during the first six months of the current year, from January to June.

The bank posted a profit of Tk 670 million, compared to Tk 3.57 billion during the same period last year.

This marks a year-on-year decline of Tk 2.90 billion, or about 81 per cent. The information comes from the bank’s half-yearly financial report.

According to the report, the primary reason for the sharp fall in profits is a substantial increase in deposit expenses, which outpaced the growth in investment income (profit from loans).

Interestingly, Islami Bank’s investment income actually rose by Tk 2.52 billion—an increase of around 4.25 per cent compared to the same period last year.

From January to June this year, the bank earned Tk 61.88 billion from investment or loan profits, up from Tk 59.36 billion during the same period in the previous year.