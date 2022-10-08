Mosquito menace in project area, say workers

Dengue fever has broken out among the workers of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project in Ishwardi upazila in Pabna.

There is a huge amount of mosquitoes in the project area and that’s why dengue fever has broken out, said the workers.

However, though the dengue fever has broken out in the project area, there is no larva of Aedes mosquito, the variant of mosquito that carried the dengue virus, claimed civil surgeon Manisar Chowdhury.

He also said they have been taking various steps to curb the outbreak of dengue.