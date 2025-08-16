3 injured in elephant attack in Cox’s Bazar airlifted to Dhaka

Three people including two veterinary surgeons who were critically injured in an attack by a wild elephant while treating it were airlifted to Dhaka by a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) helicopter.

The injured people are Hatem Sajjat Md Julkarnain, veterinary surgeon of Dulahazra Safari Park, Md Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Gazipur Safari Park, and Md Atikur Rahman, member secretary of Save the Nature of Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar chapter.