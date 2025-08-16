3 injured in elephant attack in Cox’s Bazar airlifted to Dhaka
Three people including two veterinary surgeons who were critically injured in an attack by a wild elephant while treating it were airlifted to Dhaka by a Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) helicopter.
The injured people are Hatem Sajjat Md Julkarnain, veterinary surgeon of Dulahazra Safari Park, Md Mostafizur Rahman, veterinary surgeon of Gazipur Safari Park, and Md Atikur Rahman, member secretary of Save the Nature of Bangladesh, Cox’s Bazar chapter.
The elephant, injured in a landmine explosion along Bangladesh-Myanmar border, turned violent when they were treating it on Friday afternoon at Rajarkul Thoinggyakata of Baluchhara South Hills area in Ramu upazila of Cox’s Bazar, according to BGB headquarters.
They were first taken to Ramu Cantonment and later airlifted to Dhaka by a BGB helicopter for advanced treatment, said BGB headquarters public relations officer Shariful Islam.