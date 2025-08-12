World's shrinking for elephants

Just a few decades ago, vast areas of Cox’s Bazar, Chattogram, and the hill tracts were roaming grounds for elephants. Herds would move between habitats in search of food, water, and breeding grounds. But the establishment of Rohingya settlements, military installations, border fences, landmines, and railway infrastructure has steadily shrunk their range.

The first major blow to elephant habitats came on 25 August, 2017, when Rohingya refugees took shelter in the deep forests of Ukhia and Teknaf. Around 10,000 acres of forest — identified as the primary habitat of elephants in Ukhia — was taken over to house about one million refugees.

In November 2023, the Dohazari–Cox’s Bazar railway line was launched through three forest areas of Chattogram and Cox’s Bazar, crossing 16 elephant crossing points and three migration corridors.