Seven elephant deaths in one year in Ukhiya and Teknaf

On the night of 6 January, a farmer was killed in an elephant attack in the Kumari Bichainna Chhara area, located near the border of Fasiakhali, Chakaria. Prior to this, a pregnant female elephant, that accompanied the attacking elephant, died from electrocution caused by an electric wire trap set by the farmer.

Earlier, on the morning of 21 December 2020, an elephant was shot dead in the Fulchhari forest area of Eidgaon Sadar. Similarly, on 31 August 2021, another female elephant was killed by electrocution. According to Rashedul Majid, Chief Executive of the organisation Environmental People, a total of 22 elephants have died in the last six years. He stated that all of these elephants belonged to the critically endangered Asian wild elephant species and were killed by traps, gunfire or electrocution.

Assistant Conservator of Forests Prantosh Chandra Roy of the Cox’s Bazar North Forest Division reported that over the past three years the department removed 52 electric wire traps, each approximately one kilometre long. Additionally, due to the afforestation of several thousand acres, 25 elephant calves have been born in the forest during this period.

According to Forest Department records, 135 people have lost their lives due to elephant attacks in the past six years. During this time, 16 cases have been filed regarding elephant killings, but not a single case has been resolved.