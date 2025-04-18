‘Cannot sleep at night after seeing video of our father being harassed’

“…You know, we daughters cannot sleep at night after seeing the video of our father being harassed. Just think, he is not just a teacher, he is our father. How would you feel if this happened to your father?”

In reaction to acting head teacher of Bhatiari Haji Tobarak Ali Chowdhury (TAC) High School in Sitakunda of Chattogram, Kanti Lal Acharya being forced into signing his resignation letter, his daughter Bhabna Acharya wrote this on social media, Facebook.

Attaching a video clip of her father being forced to sign the resignation letter, she updated a status on Facebook around 2:15 pm on Thursday afternoon. The Facebook status went viral. More than 336,000 people have watched and almost 1,900 people have shared the video on Facebook till 10:15 am today, Friday.

The incident of Kanti Lal Acharya being forced to resign took place this Wednesday. It has been alleged that local leaders and activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and affiliated organisations, along with a section of former students of the school, marched into the school, cornered Kanti Lal Acharya and forced him to sign the resignation letter.