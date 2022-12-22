A diploma engineer stabbed dead in broad daylight in Jashore 

A group of miscreants stabbed a diploma engineer dead in broad daylight in Jashore city. The incident took place on Thursday at Karbala Dhopapara area of the city.

The victim, Irfan Farazi, 26, son of Rafiqul Islam Farazi of Karbala Dhopapara area, was a job aspirant after completing diploma in civil engineering from Khulna Polytechnic Institute.