A diploma engineer stabbed dead in broad daylight in Jashore 

According to the eyewitnesses and police, Irfan was at their grocery shop at Karbala Dhopapara area in the evening. At that time, several people came to the shop to purchase commodities. Then while paying the prices, they stabbed on Irfan's chest.
Later, locals took him to Jashore general hospital for treatment where the on-duty physician declared him dead. The emergency department physician Bicitra Mollik said Irfan succumbed to his injuries before being taken to the hospital. He died due to excessive bleeding.
Yusuf Farazi, brother of Irfan Farazi, told Prothom Alo that "Irfan, my father and I run the grocery shop. Irfan was running the shop in the evening as I went out to teach students. At that time, a group of miscreants stormed the shop and stabbed on Irfan’s chest. Irfan was looking for a job after completing diploma."
The officer in-charge of Kotwali police station in Jashore, Tajul Islam, said it is not possible to say who killed him and why. Police are trying to detain the persons responsible.
He said the body of Irfan has been kept at Jashore general hospital morgue and will be handed over to the family tomorrow, Friday, after autopsy.