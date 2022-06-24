Jamuna erodes 400 houses in Sirajganj

Around 400 houses of four villages in Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj have been devoured by the Jamuna river in the last one week, officials said on Friday.

“Some 400 houses, including 30 of the Ashryan project, have tumbled into the river. Pakurtala Primary School, a mosque and other buildings on the riverbank are now at risk,” said Nasir Uddin, sub-divisional engineer at Sirajganj office of Bangladesh Water Development Board.