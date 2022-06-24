Local News

Jamuna erodes 400 houses in Sirajganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Receding waters of Jamuna river has eroded at least 400 homes in four villages in Sirajgan jdistrict
Around 400 houses of four villages in Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj have been devoured by the Jamuna river in the last one week, officials said on Friday.

“Some 400 houses, including 30 of the Ashryan project, have tumbled into the river. Pakurtala Primary School, a mosque and other buildings on the riverbank are now at risk,” said Nasir Uddin, sub-divisional engineer at Sirajganj office of Bangladesh Water Development Board.

“The receding waters of the Jamuna river are causing erosion,” he said, reports news agency UNB.

The BWDB engineer said that Shahjadpur, Chauhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur, and Sirajganj Sadar upazila’s low-lying and char areas still remained flooded on Friday.

"Many of the important roads also remained under water, disrupting vehicular movement. People are also facing drinking water crisis," he added.

Similarly, around 9,106 hectares of Ropa Aman, jute, sesame and other crops have been damaged in the flooded region of the district, according to an officer of district agricultural extension department.

Shahjadpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tariqul Islam said he has already informed the WDB about the extreme erosion and the need for taking adequate steps.

