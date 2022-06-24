Jamuna erodes 400 houses in Sirajganj

“The receding waters of the Jamuna river are causing erosion,” he said, reports news agency UNB.
The BWDB engineer said that Shahjadpur, Chauhali, Belkuchi, Kazipur, and Sirajganj Sadar upazila’s low-lying and char areas still remained flooded on Friday.
"Many of the important roads also remained under water, disrupting vehicular movement. People are also facing drinking water crisis," he added.
Similarly, around 9,106 hectares of Ropa Aman, jute, sesame and other crops have been damaged in the flooded region of the district, according to an officer of district agricultural extension department.
Shahjadpur Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Tariqul Islam said he has already informed the WDB about the extreme erosion and the need for taking adequate steps.