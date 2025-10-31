Many people cast fishing rods in the Sundarbans’ rivers to catch fish

It was a beautiful morning on the banks of the Koira River, adjacent to the Sundarbans, in Maheswarpuri Union, Koira Upazila, Khulna. Across the river, the forest was dense and green, while on this side lay a peaceful village. In the soft sunlight, the gentle murmur of the river seemed to blend with the chirping of birds and the light touch of the breeze.

On the riverbank, Manjit Mondal from Boga village in Koira sat on a mat. Holding a scoop, he threaded prawns onto it and cast his rod into the river.

On Tuesday morning, Manjit smiled and said, “I just arrived a little while ago, and haven’t caught anything yet.”

He shared that the previous day had been fruitful — he had caught Koi ful, Kain, Datina, and Gagra Tangra. Filled with that joy, he had traveled four kilometers to return to the river.