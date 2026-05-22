RAB member killed in stabbing while chasing ‘drug dealer’ fleeing police
Rapid Action Battalion-9 (RAB-9) member, Imon Acharya, was killed after being stabbed by a drug dealer in Sylhet. The incident took place around 12:15 pm today, Friday, beside Kotwali Model police station in the city.
Kotwali Model police station officer-in-charge Khan Muhammad Mainul Zakir told Prothom Alo that the accused Asadul Alam Bappi was immediately arrested by police.
Police said that several identified drug dealers were engaged in drug use and sales in the Kinbridge area. They are also locally known as snatchers. A police patrol team chased them after spotting them.
During the chase, members of the drug gang fled. One drug dealer named Asadul Alam Bappi ran toward the Topkhana area road. On that road, in front of the Sylhet Divisional Forest Officer’s office, RAB constable Imon Acharya was walking. At that time, he grabbed the fleeing drug dealer.
Immediately, Asadul stabbed the RAB member in the left side of the chest with a knife.
Imon was taken to Osmani Medical College Hospital in critical condition, where he died around 1:30 pm.
Police further said that after stabbing the RAB member, Asadul fled while police officers chased him. He entered a house in the Topkhana area and held a child hostage at knifepoint, attempting to escape. However, police tactically arrested him, and the knife used in the attack was recovered.