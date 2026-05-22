RAB member killed in stabbing while chasing ‘drug dealer’ fleeing police

Rapid Action Battalion-9 (RAB-9) member, Imon Acharya, was killed after being stabbed by a drug dealer in Sylhet. The incident took place around 12:15 pm today, Friday, beside Kotwali Model police station in the city.

Kotwali Model police station officer-in-charge Khan Muhammad Mainul Zakir told Prothom Alo that the accused Asadul Alam Bappi was immediately arrested by police.