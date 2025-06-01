Expelled Jamaat activist arrested for kicking woman at Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote rally

Police arrested Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami activist Akash Chowdhury from the Kotwali area of Chattogram on Sunday after he was expelled from the party for kicking a woman during a rally of Gonotantrik Chhatra Jote (Democratic Student Alliance) in the port city.

Kotwali police station officer-in-charge (OC) Abdul Karim told Prothom Alo that the police arrested Akash Chowdhury after being tipped off and produced him before the court in a case filed by police under the Speedy Trial Act.