Turag River: 96 pollution sources identified

Toxic liquid waste of industries are polluting the water of Turag river as well as other canals and marshes in Gazipur. Turag is in the worst condition. Its water has turned pitch black.

A total of 96 spots have been identified for as sources of polluting 40 kilometres area of Turag river from Gazipur’s Tongi to city’s Kodda area. Toxic liquid waste from factories and industries are seeping into Turag river from these spots.

On the International Day of Action for Rivers, the area between Tongi river port and Kodda of the Turag river was inspected and monitored at the joint initiative of Bangladesh River Foundation and Bangladesh River Travelers Network.

The inspection started from Tongi’s Arichpur then went on along Machimpur, Tongi Bazar, Kamarpara, Rustompur, Ichorkandi, Kashimpur and ended at Kodda Bazar.