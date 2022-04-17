JMB death row convict nabbed from Naogaon

An operational team of Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), a specialized unit of Bangladesh Police, arrested a fugitive death row convict, a member of banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), from Nazipur area under Patnitla police station in Naogaon district.

The arrestee was identified as Md Sanwar Hossain aka Rauf, 44, son of late Ershad Ali of village Chhoto Chandpur of Nazipur under Patnitla police station in Naogaon district, reports UNB.

An operational team of the ATU came to know that Sanwar was hiding under the name of Abdullah in Chhota Chandpur area. Sanwar used to work as a mason there.