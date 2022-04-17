JMB death row convict nabbed from Naogaon

Based on the secret information, the ATU team conducted a raid at the village Chhoto Chandpur area on Saturday evening, and arrested Sanwar Hossain, a member of the Isaba Group (Military Wing), said Mohammad Aslam Khan, SP (Media and Awareness wing of the ATU).
Arrested Md Sanwar Hossain became a member of the banned JMB after 2000 under the leadership of Shaikh Abdur Rahman. At that time, he was working as a homeopathic physician and head of JMB in Nachol and Gomstapur, he said.
When Shaikh Abdur Rahman was hanged in Comilla Central Jail on 29 March, 2007, Maulana Saidur Rahman became the Amir of the militant group. They later continued their activities amid their internal-conflict. Later, the self-proclaimed Amir of the JMB Salman was called to Khulshi Boria Ambagan area under Nachol police station where he was killed.
According to the information given by the arrested A Shakur alias Shakur and Jahangir, Salman's decapitated head was recovered from the bank of the river Mahananda, said the SP (media and Awareness) of the ATU Aslam Khan.
Arrested Sanwar Hossain had been working secretly for 10 years to activate the old JMB in different areas of Chapainawabganj and Naogaon. Two arrest warrants under anti-terrorism Act (death-convicted) were pending at Nachol police station in Chapainawabganj. Moreover, he was accused in another case filed with Gomstapur police station of Chapainawabganj.
It may be mentioned that on 25 November, 2019, the additional district and sessions judge of Chapainawabganj district sentenced three people, including arrested Sanwar, to death in the Salman murder case.