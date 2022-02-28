Local News

JMB man jailed for 20 years in explosives case

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced a member of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to 20 years imprisonment in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act, reports UNB.

The convict is Ziaur Rahman alias Sagar alias Sabbir, Khulna divisional chief of JMB.

Khulna additional metropolitan sessions judge SM Ashikur Rahman handed down the verdict.

The court also fined him Tk 20,000, in default, to suffer six months more rigorous imprisonment, said Lawyer Kazi Sabbir Ahmed of the court.

According to the case, members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested Ziaur Rahman from Miapara of Khulna on 29 December in 2005. During the interrogation, he confessed to his involvement in militant activities.

Based on his information, a large quantity of explosives was recovered from a room of a hostel at Daulatpur in Jashore.

Later, on 30 December of the year, a case was filed at Daulatpur police station under the Explosive Substances Act.

On 19 January, 2006, Jahedul Haque Sarkar, sub-inspector (SI) of Daulatpur police station, submitted a chargesheet against him.

