JMB man jailed for 20 years in explosives case

A Khulna court on Monday sentenced a member of banned militant outfit Jamaat-ul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) to 20 years imprisonment in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act, reports UNB.

The convict is Ziaur Rahman alias Sagar alias Sabbir, Khulna divisional chief of JMB.

Khulna additional metropolitan sessions judge SM Ashikur Rahman handed down the verdict.