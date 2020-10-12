Journalist hacked dead in Narayanganj

A journalist of a local newspaper was hacked to death by some unidentified miscreants in Geodhara area of Bandar in Narayanganj on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Elias Mia, a correspondent of Daily Bijoy and son of Mojibur Mia.

Sub-Inspector of Bandar Police Station Tawhid said some miscreants stabbed Elias with sharp weapons in Adampur area, leaving him injured.

Local people rushed him to 100-bed General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:00pm, he said.