Journalist hacked dead in Narayanganj

Prothom Alo English Desk
Narayanganj
Narayanganj

A journalist of a local newspaper was hacked to death by some unidentified miscreants in Geodhara area of Bandar in Narayanganj on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Elias Mia, a correspondent of Daily Bijoy and son of Mojibur Mia.

Sub-Inspector of Bandar Police Station Tawhid said some miscreants stabbed Elias with sharp weapons in Adampur area, leaving him injured.

Local people rushed him to 100-bed General Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 9:00pm, he said.

Advertisement

More News

Tanchangya man shot dead in Rangamati

Tanchangya man shot dead in Rangamati

Journalist arrested for 'defamatory Facebook post' on PM

Journalist arrested for 'defamatory Facebook post' on PM

Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Youth killed in Chandpur municipality election violence

Two children drown in Kurigram

Two children drown in Kurigram