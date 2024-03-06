Police arrest 6 human traffickers, rescue 2 girls in Khulna
The police rescued two teenage girls from a residence of Mohammad Nagar area under Labanchara police station in the city on Monday night and arrested six human traffickers in this connection.
Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) commissioner Md Mozammel Haque disclosed the matter at a press briefing at the KMP headquarters today, Wednesday. Officials of KMP were present at the press briefing.
An unidentified source informed the police through the KMP apps 'Hello KMP' that some human traffickers confined two teenage girls with a view to trafficking them to India at the residence of Sheikh Mizanur Rahman at Adiluzzaman second lane of Mohammad Nagar area under Labanchara police station in the city.
A police team led by Gopinath Kanjilal, assistant commissioner of KMP, conducted drives at the ground floor of the two-storey building on Monday night and rescued the girls. The police team arrested six human traffickers from the spot, the KMP commissioner said.
The arrested persons are Milton Mondal, 40, and his wife Khadiza Begum, 22, Saiful Islam, 21, and his wife Rabeya Begum, 20, Md Himel, 21, and Ratna Akter alias Payel, 20.
The police also seized sex related various ingredients from their possessions.
Quoting confessional statements of the arrested persons, KMP commissioner Mozammel said, they are the syndicate members of human trafficking and they have been trafficking women abroad since long.
The arrested will be produced before the court with remand prayers, he said, adding that Milton Mondal, the prime trafficker, was accused in three cases with Sonadanga police station.
Sub-inspector Ashraf Hossain lodged a case with Labanchara police station in this connection.