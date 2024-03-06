Police arrest 6 human traffickers, rescue 2 girls in Khulna

The police rescued two teenage girls from a residence of Mohammad Nagar area under Labanchara police station in the city on Monday night and arrested six human traffickers in this connection.

Khulna Metropolitan Police (KMP) commissioner Md Mozammel Haque disclosed the matter at a press briefing at the KMP headquarters today, Wednesday. Officials of KMP were present at the press briefing.

An unidentified source informed the police through the KMP apps 'Hello KMP' that some human traffickers confined two teenage girls with a view to trafficking them to India at the residence of Sheikh Mizanur Rahman at Adiluzzaman second lane of Mohammad Nagar area under Labanchara police station in the city.