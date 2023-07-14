Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah sued over irregularities

A case has been filed against former Barishal city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah on the allegations of being involved in irregularities for occupying the post of president of Barishal Club illegally and refused to quit, reports UNB.

Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury, a member of the club, filed the case with the Barishal Senior Assistant Judge Court on Thursday, said his lawyer Azad Rahman.

Judge Md Hasibul Hasan took the case into cognisance and kept it for the next order, he added.