Former Barishal mayor Sadiq Abdullah sued over irregularities

A case has been filed against former Barishal city corporation mayor Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah on the allegations of being involved in irregularities for occupying the post of president of Barishal Club illegally and refused to quit, reports UNB.
Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury, a member of the club, filed the case with the Barishal Senior Assistant Judge Court on Thursday, said his lawyer Azad Rahman.
Judge Md Hasibul Hasan took the case into cognisance and kept it for the next order, he added.
According to the case statement, Barishal Club's annual general meetings are held every two years according to Article 32 of the club's constitution. In the meeting, the president and 10 directors are to be elected by the members.
According to the club constitution, a person must have 10 years of membership to be elected as the club president. The current president of the club, Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah became a member on August 20, 2016.
According to the constitution, he will qualify to become the president on 19 August, 2026. But Sadiq Abdullah took over the post of president on 8 March, 2019, violating the constitution of the club.
Besides, he arranged two rooms in the club for the chief executive officer of Barishal City Corporation.
According to the case statement, the mayor also did not pay a huge amount of the cafeteria bill, and the club members are bearing this burden.
Mofizur Rahman Chowdhury alleged that Serniabat Sadiq Abdullah was involved in various activities against the club's interests.
"Sadiq Abdullah was requested several times to refrain from illegal activities and to resign. But on 7 July, he said that he will not step down from the post," he said.