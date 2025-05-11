Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant project: 18 officials, employees dismissed

Eighteen officials and employees of the under-construction Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) project in Pabna’s Ishwardi upazila were dismissed from their jobs and banned from entering the project area.

These staff were employed at the Nuclear Power Plant Company Bangladesh Limited (NPCBL).

The separate letters signed by NPCBL managing director Md Zahedul Hassan were issued on dismissal and ban on Thursday, while the officials and employees concerned received the letters on Saturday.