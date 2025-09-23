Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangsad leader beats up students in Rangpur school for failing

The incident occurred on 4 September at Harati High School in Rangpur city. Once the matter of students being beaten spread, outraged parents rushed to the school and expressed their anger.

However, the headmaster has not taken any legal action yet even though 18 days had passed since then. The headmaster and the accused, Imtiaz Ahmed, claimed they have settled the matter. But the upazila education officer has said that corporal punishment of students is completely prohibited, and he had not been informed of the matter.

According to locals and school sources, Imtiaz Ahmed, a student of a private university, became convenor of the school’s ad hoc committee last February while he was convenor of the Rangpur city committee of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. After that committee was dissolved, he became convenor of the Rangpur city committee of Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad on 18 July.

Sources from the school said Harati High School has 230 students studying in classes between six and ten. Prothom Alo spoke to at least 15 victim students in connection to the incident of beating.