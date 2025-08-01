Gulshan extortion: Expelled Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad leader arrested

The Detective Branch (DB) of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has arrested Jane Alam alias Apu, an expelled joint convener of the Bangladesh Democratic Student Council (Bangladesh Gonotantrik Chhatra Sangsad), in connection with the extortion at the residence of former member of parliament (MP) Shammi Ahmed.

Jane Alam was arrested this morning (Friday) from Wari area of the capital as confirmed by Muhammad Talebur Rahman, deputy commissioner of DMP’s Media and Public Relations Division.

The DMP official stated that Jane Alam was involved in the extortion incident in Gulshan, identifying himself as coordinators of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement.