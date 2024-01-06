Extremists campaign for independent candidate in Rajshahi

Terror prevails in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi after more than 100 extremists led by Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP-Red Flag) leader Abdur Razzaque aka Art Babu joined the campaign of independent candidate Enamul Haque, locals and police sources said.
The Akkelpur High School polling station in Ganipur union parishad was set on fire by exploding crude bombs early Friday. Two more live crude bombs were also recovered at the school gate and defused later. Police sources said the gang of Art Babu might have been involved in this.
Having failed to secure the party ticket, incumbent lawmaker Emanul Haque is contesting the 12th parliamentary election independently from Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) constituency. Though, Emanul Haque was elected the member of parliament for three consecutive terms, Awami League nominated Abul Kalam Azad, mayor of Taherpur municipality and forest and environment affairs secretary of Awami League’s central sub-committee, to contest the election slated for Sunday, 7 January.
Abul Kalam Azad alleged a large number of outsider terrorists led by extremist leader Art Babu are staying in the locality and their wrongdoings have created panic among voters. Besides, voters are being intimidated in many places, he added.
Abdur Razzaque aka Art Babu is known as a notorious extremist leader in Rajshahi region. He faced 11 lawsuits but went into hiding after being released on bail. On 9 April 2019, a total of 596 extremists gave up their arms and surrendered to police in Pabna. At that time, 62 extremist also surrendered their arms to police, and Abdur Razzaque led them a team of 55 to give up the arms. Locals, however, alleged he continued to carry out terror acts even after the surrender.
Rajshahi division’s deputy inspector general of police Md Anisur Rahman told Prothom Alo nine cases have been filed over violence in Bagmara so far and Art Babu is also an accused in several cases. Police were trying to arrest the accused, he added.
Bagmara police station officer-in-charge (OC) Arbindha Sarkar also confirmed that Art Babu faces several lawsuits.
According to police sources, Art Babu campaigned for Enamul Haque during the11th parliamentary election. He led the killing of Chanchal Kumar, then municipal Jubo League vice president and a supporter of Abul Kalam Azad, on 1 December 2018 before the 11th parliamentary election that was held on 30 December that year. A murder case was filed over the killing, but Art Babu secured bail later.
Leaders and activists of various political parties said Art Babu is known as the henchman of lawmaker Enamul Haque. The lawmaker made Art Babu the general secretary of the upazila Krishak League unit. On 17 December, certain Mahabur Rahman, who is a member secretary of a vote centre committee of the boat candidate, was beaten with a hammer. Art Babu led the incident.
Local leaders and activists told Prothom Alo extremists led by Art Babu area are active in the Bagmara area, and joining the poll campaign along with the lawmaker. A group of extremists led by Art Babu joined a street rally of Enamul Haque in Auchpara union parishad in December and they attacked Khandaker Shaila Parvin, wife of the boat candidate Abul Kalam Azad, at one point of the poll campaign. A complaint was lodged at local police station over the incident.
Khandaker Shaila Parvin, who is the former mayor of Taherpur municipality, told Prothom Alo the extremists led by Art Babu killed her father freedom fighter Alo Khandaker in broad daylight, and now that Art Babu is openly campaigning for the lawmaker. They are being threatened regularly.
Goalknadi union parishad chairman Alamgir Sarker said Sarbahara leader Art Babu is creating panic in the area by threatening people of the boat symbol at the behest of the independent candidate Enamul Haque.
Enamul Haque could not be reached for comment.
A total of six candidates are vying in the 7 January election from Rajshahi-4 constituency. They are: Abul Kalam Azad of Awami League, Abu Taleb Pramanik of Jatiya Party, Saiful Islam of Bangladesh Nationalist Movement-BNM, Zinnatul Islam of National People's Party (NPP) and independent candidates Enamul Haque and Babul Hossain.
This report appeared in the print and online editions of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Hasanul Banna