Extremists campaign for independent candidate in Rajshahi

Terror prevails in Bagmara upazila of Rajshahi after more than 100 extremists led by Purba Banglar Communist Party (PBCP-Red Flag) leader Abdur Razzaque aka Art Babu joined the campaign of independent candidate Enamul Haque, locals and police sources said.

The Akkelpur High School polling station in Ganipur union parishad was set on fire by exploding crude bombs early Friday. Two more live crude bombs were also recovered at the school gate and defused later. Police sources said the gang of Art Babu might have been involved in this.

Having failed to secure the party ticket, incumbent lawmaker Emanul Haque is contesting the 12th parliamentary election independently from Rajshahi-4 (Bagmara) constituency. Though, Emanul Haque was elected the member of parliament for three consecutive terms, Awami League nominated Abul Kalam Azad, mayor of Taherpur municipality and forest and environment affairs secretary of Awami League’s central sub-committee, to contest the election slated for Sunday, 7 January.