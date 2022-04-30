Jubo League leader beats up police to avoid arrest in extortion case

Two members of police were allegedly beaten up by a Jubo League man as they went to arrest an accused in an extortion case in Teknaf upazila of Cox’s Bazar.

The incident occurred at around 11.00pm at Shamlapur Bazar in Baharchhara union of the upazila.

The name of the accused is Shamsul Alam alias ATM Shamsu. He is from the Shilkhali area of Baharchhara. He is also the joint secretary of Baharchhara union Jubo League, the youth front of the ruling Awami League.

The two injured policemen are - assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jamal Mir and constable Md Imran. Nur Mohammad, inspector at Baharchhara police investigation centre, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.