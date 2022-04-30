Jubo League leader beats up police to avoid arrest in extortion case

Speaking to the police and eye witnesses, it was learnt that acting on a tip-off a team of police went to Shamlapur Bazar in Baharchhara to arrest union Jubo League’s senior joint secretary Shamsul Alam, 35.
There, ASI Jamal Mir and constable Md Imran were beaten up randomly by Shamsul and his accomplices as they tried to arrest him.
Upon getting the news, police inspector Nur Mohammad rushed to the spot and arrested Shamsul. Later, he was taken to the Baharchhara police investigation centre.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Nur Mohammad said, “Two policemen were beaten up as they went to arrest the Jubo League leader, who is accused no. 2 in an extortion case. Both members of police were injured in the incident. Legal actions are being taken against the accused.”
Notably, the Aqua Shrimp Hatchery (Nourish Company) purchased a 20-acre land in North Shilkhali Majherpara area in Baharchhara union. On 22 April, local land grabbers, extortionists and goons went there and assaulted the construction workers with local weapons while the construction works of the company were ongoing. They threatened the company officials to pay Tk 5 million as ransom for any kind of installations on that land.
As the company refused to pay for ransom, they swooped on the workers of the company and vandalised the site. They also broke up several construction equipment, including an excavator machine.
A case was filed with the Teknaf police station over this incident naming 12 people and accusing some eight to 10 others.
Md Rashedul Islam, an official of the company, said their workers were beaten up and the construction site was vandalised by the accused as the company refused to pay the ransom. They also damaged several equipment at the time. A case has been filed over this incident.