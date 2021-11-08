Jubo League leader shot while campaigning in Pirojpur

Manik blamed the supporters of rival candidate Nasir Hossain Matubbar for opening fire and attacking them. At the time, Faisal sustained a bullet wound and Hasan Sikder, vice-president of Sadar Sweccha Sebok League, was hit on the head.
All the injured were sent to Pirojpur Zila Hospital. However, critically injured Faisal and Hasan were then shifted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.
Pirojpur additional superintendent of police Mollah Azad Hossain said police was deployed in the area following the violence.