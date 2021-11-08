Jubo League leader shot while campaigning in Pirojpur

A Jubo League leader sustained a bullet wound in an attack by rivals while campaigning ahead of union parishad election in Shankar Pasha union of Sadar upazila in Pirojpur on Sunday night, reports UNB.

Faisal Mahbub Shuvo, general secretary of Municipal Jubo League in the area, was injured with several others in the attack.

Lawyer Akhtaruzzaman Manik, organising secretary of Pirojpur district Jubo League, said the incident occurred on the way back from Mallikbari area of Shankar Pasha union in Pirojpur Sadar upazila around 8:00pm on Sunday.