Jubo League leader shot while campaigning in Pirojpur

Prothom Alo English Desk

A Jubo League leader sustained a bullet wound in an attack by rivals while campaigning ahead of union parishad election in Shankar Pasha union of Sadar upazila in Pirojpur on Sunday night, reports UNB.

Faisal Mahbub Shuvo, general secretary of Municipal Jubo League in the area, was injured with several others in the attack.

Lawyer Akhtaruzzaman Manik, organising secretary of Pirojpur district Jubo League, said the incident occurred on the way back from Mallikbari area of Shankar Pasha union in Pirojpur Sadar upazila around 8:00pm on Sunday.

Manik blamed the supporters of rival candidate Nasir Hossain Matubbar for opening fire and attacking them. At the time, Faisal sustained a bullet wound and Hasan Sikder, vice-president of Sadar Sweccha Sebok League, was hit on the head.

All the injured were sent to Pirojpur Zila Hospital. However, critically injured Faisal and Hasan were then shifted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital for better treatment.

Pirojpur additional superintendent of police Mollah Azad Hossain said police was deployed in the area following the violence.

