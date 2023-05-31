Pro-VC among 6 to visit Turkey to buy lifts

A six-member delegation of Pabna University of Science and Technology (PUST) led by its pro-vice chancellor SM Mostafa Kamal Khan is set to visit Turkey to buy lifts for a building of the university.

Though they were supposed to visit Turkey on 9 May, the date has been rescheduled to 6 June.

They would stay there for 10 days. Project director of the university’s ongoing construction works disclosed this to the university’s registrar through a letter recently. The project director is also a member of the team.