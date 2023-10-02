Khulna fuel traders, workers call off indefinite strike 

Fuel traders and workers in Khulna division called off their indefinite strike to press home various demands including a hike in their commission on fuel sales on Sunday evening.

Syed Sajjadul Karim Kabul, central president of the Tank Lorry Owners Association, said a gazette was issued in response to the demand for an increase in commission on the sale of fuel. But it was not implemented.

“Oil extraction and transportation were suspended this morning. The strike was called off on the assurance of a marketing department official of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation in the afternoon. The gazette will be amended and implemented in a day or two,” he said.