Khulna fuel traders, workers call off indefinite strike 

Fuel traders and workers in Khulna division called off their indefinite strike to press home various demands including a hike in their commission on fuel sales on Sunday evening.
Syed Sajjadul Karim Kabul, central president of the Tank Lorry Owners Association, said a gazette was issued in response to the demand for an increase in commission on the sale of fuel. But it was not implemented.
“Oil extraction and transportation were suspended this morning. The strike was called off on the assurance of a marketing department official of Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation in the afternoon. The gazette will be amended and implemented in a day or two,” he said.
As part of the strike which started at 8:00am Sunday, fuel traders of Khulna’s Padma, Meghna and Jamuna oil depots halted fuel oil extraction as well as transportation to 15 districts.
The traders and workers threatened that they will continue their strike till their demand for an increase in commission on fuel oil sale is met.
The demands of the fuel oil traders also include raising commission on fuel sale to at least 7.5 per cent, setting the economic life of tank-lorry to 30 years from 25 years, and issuing a gazette notification mentioning fuel traders as commission agents as per previous pledges.
Earlier on 3 September, the fuel oil traders observed a strike to press home their similar demands and subsequently called off the strike upon receiving assurances from the authorities.