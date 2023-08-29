NGO-run school in Bhola vanishes overnight

Local and school sources said, Australian national and founder of the charity Cooperation In Development (CO-ID), Fred Hyde established a school in Moddho Aicha village of ward 8 of Charmanika union parishad under South Achia police station in Char Fesson upazila in 1992. The charity CO-ID also built schools in remote areas across Bhola and all of them are functioning smoothly except the school in in Moddho Aicha.

Following the incident, CO-ID auditor (school inspector) MN Alamgir filed a case with the South Achia police station against four people and three unidentified people. Basir Ullah Mia was made the prime accused in the case.

This correspondent contacted the former president of the school management committee Basir Ullah Mia over mobile phone. He said he had no idea who removed the school structures. A case has been filed against them and they will seek bail in court. Such cases are often filed, he said and then hung up the phone.

According to the case statement and the accounts of CO-ID officials, the school had been functioning smoothly till 2003 since its inception, but the school came to a halt because of the non-cooperation of the land owner. Later, locals felt the need for a school and they appealed to CO-ID to open another school and also agreed to donate land for a new school.

At that time, Md Bashir Ullah Mia and his mother Fatema Khatun, from Moddho Char Aicha, donated 24 decimals of land each totalling 48 decimals and the operation of the school opened again in 2006. Since then, the school authorities have been paying the tax of 48 decimals of land, but they only received the ownership of 24 decimal of land donated by Fatema Khatun while the school management committee president and land donor Bashir Ullah Mia never handed over the remaining 24 decimals of land.

When the government introduced the nationalisation scheme of non-government schools in 2013, then school managing committee president Bashir Ullah Mia founded “Purba Char Aicha Idea Non-government Primary School”, which exists on paper only. He made his son the headmaster of this school and started enrolling students in January this year. After that, he ordered the CO-ID authorities to leave the corrugated tin-roof house of the old school. In a sequel to previous events, the accused destroyed the school house, vandalised school furniture and relocated the rubble to another place, according to the case statement.