How Chandpur jeweller was traced after going into hiding with family

Police detained Pintu Das, 45, the jeweller from Chandpur who had gone into hiding with his family, in Chattogram.

Pintu Das was detained early Friday from Daspara in Dhalghat, Patiya upazila of Chattogram and was brought to Chandpur Model police station in the afternoon, where police grilled him about the reason for going into hiding.

At around 3:00 pm on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) Lutfur Rahman briefed the media about Pintu Das’s detention and questioning, providing details on how the jeweller went into hiding from Chandpur and how police traced him.