Harasser stabs adolescent girl, 2 killed while trying to save her
An adolescent girl allegedly has been stabbed after rejecting advances by a youth, named Saikat Hossain, 19.
At the time, the victim’s grandmother and sister-in-law was stabbed to death on the spot.
The incident took place around 8:30 pm on Wednesday in the Harigari area of Islampur in Ward no. 14 of Bogura town.
The deceased have been identified as Laily Begum, 65, wife of the late Abdul Kuddus, and Habiba Yasmin, 21, wife of Parvez Hossain, the victim’s elder brother.
The injured girl is a Class-X student at a local school in the town. Police arrested accused Saikat immediately after the incident.
According to police and local sources, Saikat had been harassing the girl for a long time. On Wednesday night, he allegedly entered the girl’s house and attacked her with a knife. When her grandmother and sister-in-law tried to save her, Saikat stabbed them as well before fleeing.
Hasan Basir, officer-in-charge (OC) of Bogura Sadar police station, confirmed that Saikat was detained shortly after the incident. When locals took the injured to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital, the physicians there declared Laily Begum and Habiba Yasmin dead.
Abdul Wadud, deputy director of the hospital, said both victims bore several stab wounds from a sharp weapon. The adolescent girl underwent surgery and remains in critical condition. The bodies of the deceased have been sent to Shaheed Ziaur Rahman Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.