60 sued over robbery at Rampal Power Plant

A case has been filed over the robbery at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat.

Habildar Shahidul Islam, of Ansar Battalion-3, filed the case at Rampal Police Station on Thursday night, naming 20 individuals and 30 to 40 unidentified men.

Police have already arrested 12 suspects involved in the case, with efforts underway to apprehend the others, according to police sources.