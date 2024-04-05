60 sued over robbery at Rampal Power Plant
A case has been filed over the robbery at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant in Bagerhat.
Habildar Shahidul Islam, of Ansar Battalion-3, filed the case at Rampal Police Station on Thursday night, naming 20 individuals and 30 to 40 unidentified men.
Police have already arrested 12 suspects involved in the case, with efforts underway to apprehend the others, according to police sources.
Rampal Police Station Officer-in-Charge Somen Das, quoting the case details, said that on Wednesday night, a group of robbers entered the D-block of the Rampal Thermal Power Plant. At that time, Ansar members and private security personnel of the power plant attempted to stop them. The robbers attacked them, injuring five Ansar members. During their escape, the robbers stole various sizes of iron rods worth Tk 90,000.
Those injured in the attack --Akram, Saidul Islam, Mintu Bairagi, Brajen Mondal, and Habib Kamal--are undergoing treatment at the hospital, said the OC.
Around 11:00 pm on Wednesday, a group of 50 to 60 men attacked the power plant. During the attack, two Ansar members, three private security personnel of the power plant, and one member of the robber gang were injured.
Incidentally, incidents of theft are becoming more frequent at the Rampal Thermal Power Plant, where nearly 1,320 megawatts of electricity are generated. The thieves often steal copper wires and various machine parts.