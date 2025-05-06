Three schoolgirls among 4 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes

Four people, including three schoolgirls, were killed in lightning strikes in Pakundia and Mithamain upazilas of Kishoreganj district on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as Faria Jannat Irina, 15, daughter of Jalal Uddin, Audrita Islam Priya, 15, daughter of Badal Mia, and Barsha, 15, daughter of Borhan Uddin, and Katu Mia, 40, son of late Abdul Motaleb.

They were class nine students of local Charteki Girls’ School and College and going to the school to attend the scheduled an exam from 1:00 pm.

The institution’s Principal Md Aminul Islam said a streak of thunderbolt struck them around 12:30pm on their way to the school, leaving them critically injured.