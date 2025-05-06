Three schoolgirls among 4 killed in Kishoreganj lightning strikes
Four people, including three schoolgirls, were killed in lightning strikes in Pakundia and Mithamain upazilas of Kishoreganj district on Tuesday.
The deceased were identified as Faria Jannat Irina, 15, daughter of Jalal Uddin, Audrita Islam Priya, 15, daughter of Badal Mia, and Barsha, 15, daughter of Borhan Uddin, and Katu Mia, 40, son of late Abdul Motaleb.
They were class nine students of local Charteki Girls’ School and College and going to the school to attend the scheduled an exam from 1:00 pm.
The institution’s Principal Md Aminul Islam said a streak of thunderbolt struck them around 12:30pm on their way to the school, leaving them critically injured.
Pakundia upazila health and family planning official Md Nur-e-Alam said Irina and Priya were brought dead and Barsha was shifted to Syed Nazrul Islam Medical College Hospital.
She succumbed to her injuries there, he said.
UNO Md Billal Hossain said the upazila administration provided the families with financial assistance for burial.
Besides, farmer Motaleb was killed in lightning strike when he went to a field to fetch cattle amid the thunderstorm during the same time, said officer-in-charge of Mithamain police station Shaiful Alam.