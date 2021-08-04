Khulna city authorities aim to inoculate over 116,000 residents in first phase

The mass vaccination programme will start in 31 wards of city and there will be three centres in each ward, said Khulna City Corporation (KCC) health officer Swapan Haldar.

"Only Moderna vaccine doses will be given in the city. Some 200 women and men can get the jabs from each centre daily. As per the target, around 116,600 people would be covered under the vaccination programme," said Swapan.

Besides, centres will be opened in primary schools and the designated places selected by the councillors concerned to mitigate the huge demand for Covid vaccine doses.