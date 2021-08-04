Khulna city authorities aim to inoculate over 116,000 residents in first phase

The mass vaccination programme will start in 31 wards of city and there will be three centres in each ward, said Khulna City Corporation (KCC) health officer Swapan Haldar.
"Only Moderna vaccine doses will be given in the city. Some 200 women and men can get the jabs from each centre daily. As per the target, around 116,600 people would be covered under the vaccination programme," said Swapan.
Besides, centres will be opened in primary schools and the designated places selected by the councillors concerned to mitigate the huge demand for Covid vaccine doses.
Two vaccinators and three volunteers will be employed at each centre. Already 186 vaccinators have been given training, the health officer said.
The mass vaccination drive will begin at 9:00am and will continue till 3:00pm daily, and all eligible vaccine candidates would be asked to maintain social distancing norms.
The authorities will inform people through loudspeakers and all people have been asked to carry their NID cards with them for taking vaccine doses.
The government is set to launch a nationwide mass vaccination drive through 14,000 vaccine centres from 7 August, aimed at giving shots to 10 million (1 crore) people in one week.