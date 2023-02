The independent candidate Ashraful Alam alias Hero Alam has been defeated by 834 votes to grand alliance candidate AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen in the by-polls to Bogura-4 (Kahalu-Nandigram).

The by-election returning officer and Bogura deputy commissioner (DC) Md Saiful Islam announced the result on Wednesday night. As per the result, 78, 524 votes were cast in 112 centres which accounted for 23.92 per cent turnout.