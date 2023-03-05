Massive fire at Ukhiya Rohingya camp guts at least 300 houses

Syed Ullah, a resident of D-15 block told Prothom Alo that at least 50 thousand Rohingyas, mostly women and children, live in the camp.

He said the residents of the camps have scrambled to take shelter in safe places after the massive fire broke out. Syed Ullah said he has taken his family members to a nearby hill.

Officer in charge of Ukhiya police station Sheikh Mohammad Ali said a coordinated drive is being conducted to extinguish the fire.

Ukhiya fire service station’s in charge Emdadul Haque said it was primarily suspected that the fire broke out from a chimney at a kitchen in D-15 block.