Trawler carrying 28 sacrificial cows sinks in Padma

An engine-run trawler carrying 28 sacrificial cows capsized in the Padma river due to severe tides in Harirampur upazila of Manikganj on Saturday, reports UNB.

Cattle traders and locals said the trawler carrying 47 sacrificial cows, 24 traders and farmers was heading towards Mograpara of Narayanganj from Chauhali upazila of Sirajganj in the morning.

Suddenly, the trawler was hit by the tide in the river in Sutrokandi area under Kanchanpur union of the Harirampur upazila around 9:00am, according to the victims.