Fertiliser dealer’s warehouse vandalised in Kurigram, roadblock in Lalmonirhat
Angry farmers vandalised a fertiliser dealer’s warehouse at Kachakata Bazar in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram, after the distribution of fertiliser was delayed.
Farmers also staged a road blockade in Bhurungamari upazila of the district demanding fertiliser. In Lalmonirhat, farmers likewise blocked a road and staged demonstrations over the same demand.
Local farmers said they began gathering outside Kashem Traders, a fertiliser dealer at Kachakata Bazar in Nageshwari, from 7:00 am to collect fertiliser. As the dealer’s representatives had still not arrived after 8:00 am, frustration grew among the farmers waiting there. At one point, around 200 farmers had gathered. At about 9:00 am, the farmers began shouting and protesting. Several of them then vandalised part of the warehouse’s corrugated-tin fencing. However, local farmers said no fertiliser was taken from the warehouse as others intervened.
Several farmers said tensions escalated because the dealer’s representatives failed to arrive for a long time despite fertiliser being available at the warehouse. Pushing and jostling broke out among the farmers, after which some of them damaged the corrugated-tin fencing.
Arpan Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of Kachakata police station, told Prothom Alo that the dealer had sufficient fertiliser in the warehouse.
He said the farmers became angry because the dealer arrived somewhat late. During pushing and jostling among 150 to 200 people, sections of the warehouse’s corrugated-tin fencing were damaged.
Police later arrived, brought the situation under control and distributed the fertiliser. The situation is now normal, he added.
Meanwhile, farmers blocked a road at Milan Bazar in Baladia Union of Bhurungamari after failing to obtain fertiliser. Traffic on the road was halted for some time. Police went to the scene after being informed.
Later, Upazila Assistant Commissioner (Land) Aminul Haque Tareque arrived at the scene and spoke with the farmers, after which the situation returned to normal.
Aminul Haque Tareque told Prothom Alo that farmers from surrounding areas had gathered after hearing that fertiliser would be distributed from a warehouse at Milan Bazar. This brought traffic on the road to a standstill. The warehouse had 20 tonnes of fertiliser, but distribution was not possible that day because of the large number of farmers.
An additional supply of fertiliser would be brought in the following day and distributed together, he said.
Road blockade in Lalmonirhat
Angry farmers blocked a highway in Lalmonirhat by placing tree trunks on the road, demanding an adequate supply of fertiliser and an end to the alleged “fertiliser syndicate”.
The blockade was staged at around 11:00 am today in the Mahendranagar Bazar area of Lalmonirhat Sadar on the Lalmonirhat–Patgram–Burimari highway. Traffic on the highway remained halted for around an hour.
The protesting farmers later withdrew the blockade following intervention by the district administration and assurances that fertiliser supplies would be ensured.
The protesting farmers alleged that they had been unable to apply fertiliser to their fields on time during the ongoing Aman cultivation season because they had not received adequate supplies according to demand.
They also said they were forced to take to the national highway to demand a regular supply of fertiliser and an end to the artificial shortage or alleged syndicate surrounding its distribution.
Upon receiving the news, Lalmonirhat Deputy Commissioner Md Rashedul Haque Pradhan, Superintendent of Police Md Asaduzzaman, Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mononita Das and local Mahendranagar Union Parishad chairman Md Abdul Majid Mondal quickly arrived at the scene.
They assured the farmers that positive steps would be taken to address their demands, following which the protesters left the road.
Addressing the farmers, Deputy Commissioner Md Rashedul Haque Pradhan said there was essentially no shortage of fertiliser in Lalmonirhat district.
He said a misunderstanding had temporarily arisen after a large number of farmers from Lalmonirhat Sadar gathered at Mahendranagar upon hearing that fertiliser was being distributed in a union in Hatibandha.
He added that if any specific allegation of an artificial fertiliser shortage was received, the authorities would investigate it and take immediate and strict administrative action.