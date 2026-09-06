Fertiliser dealer’s warehouse vandalised in Kurigram, roadblock in Lalmonirhat

Angry farmers vandalised a fertiliser dealer’s warehouse at Kachakata Bazar in Nageshwari upazila of Kurigram, after the distribution of fertiliser was delayed.

Farmers also staged a road blockade in Bhurungamari upazila of the district demanding fertiliser. In Lalmonirhat, farmers likewise blocked a road and staged demonstrations over the same demand.

Local farmers said they began gathering outside Kashem Traders, a fertiliser dealer at Kachakata Bazar in Nageshwari, from 7:00 am to collect fertiliser. As the dealer’s representatives had still not arrived after 8:00 am, frustration grew among the farmers waiting there. At one point, around 200 farmers had gathered. At about 9:00 am, the farmers began shouting and protesting. Several of them then vandalised part of the warehouse’s corrugated-tin fencing. However, local farmers said no fertiliser was taken from the warehouse as others intervened.