Chief Adviser arrives in Chattogram on daylong tour
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in his hometown Chattogram on Wednesday morning for the first time after assuming office as the head of the interim government.
A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and entourage reached Shah Amanat International Airport here at about 9:22 am.
During his daylong tour, he will visit the Chittagong Port and will participate in a meeting on the NCT-5 premises inside the port.
He will exchange views with senior officials of the port and shipping sector, representatives of various port users' organisations and leaders of trade bodies.
From the port, Prof Yunus will go to the Chattogram Circuit House where he will unveil the foundation stone of the Kalurghat Bridge over the Karnaphuli River.
It is the much-anticipated bridge for the people living on the southern bank of the Karnaphuli River in Boalkhali and Patiya upazilas of Chattogram.
Officials will brief the Chief Adviser on the waterlogging of Chattogram City and traffic congestion on Hathazari road from the city's Oxygen Intersection.
Besides, the Chief Adviser will hand over the deed of the land of Chattogram National Heart Foundation to the authorities.
Prof Yunus will join the fifth convocation of Chittagong University (CU) as the chief guest.
He will also visit his ancestral home in Bathua village under Shikarpur Union of Hathazari Upazila.