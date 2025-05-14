Chief Adviser arrives in Chattogram on daylong tour

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus arrived in his hometown Chattogram on Wednesday morning for the first time after assuming office as the head of the interim government.

A flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the Chief Adviser and entourage reached Shah Amanat International Airport here at about 9:22 am.

During his daylong tour, he will visit the Chittagong Port and will participate in a meeting on the NCT-5 premises inside the port.