Landslide kills mother, two children in Cox’s Bazar
Three members of a family died in a landslide triggered by excessive rainfalls in Pekua upazila of Cox’s Bazar early Sunday, said police on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Mamtaj Begum, her daughter Moina Begum, 11 and son Toha Mia, 7, of Segunbagicha area under Shilkhali union of the upazila.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Pekua police station Mohammad Illias confirmed the matter saying that the landslide occurred in a remote area of the hill tract leaving three members of the family dead early in the morning.
A police team was sent to the spot, he said, adding that details will be shared later.